Feverfew by susiemc
Photo 1636

Feverfew

I just love these pretty little flowers. I think we did plant some in the garden once but then they decide where they want to grow. We certainly didn't plant any where these are growing.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
448% complete

Heather ace
A beautiful shot, Sue! I like how they are filling your frame and fading off in the distance. You have a photo bomber, too! :) Fav
June 24th, 2023  
