Please Rescue Me by susiemc
Photo 1639

Please Rescue Me

In the late afternoon this poor ittle agapanthus was sitting outside a greengrocer's shop in the village where Martha lives. It was all alone and the price tag said £2.00. Well I couldn't leave it there could I?
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
