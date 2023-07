The Physic Garden, Cowbridge

This pretty walled garden is just off the high street in the middle of Cowbridge. It is laid out in a formal design and has a mix of plants, flowers and trees that traditionally would have been grown in herbal gardens of old for cooking, dyeing fabrics and healing

The impressive old building in the background is Cowbridge Grammar School.

We had an outing to Cowbridge, a lovely little town not far from Cardiff, a few days ago with our U3A group.