My Nature Walk with Reggie This Morning by susiemc
Photo 1661

Yesterday was a rainy day but this morning the sun was shining. Reggie and I had a lovely long walk. There were flowers, bees, butterflies, hoverflies and birds (which I didn't manage to photograph).
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Sue Cooper

Beryl Lloyd ace
The beauty of nature Sue! ( including your cheerful little terrier )
July 19th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
What an incentive to get out & about Sue…you & Reggie exploring together! No wonder he loves staying with you, all those country walks!
July 19th, 2023  
