Photo 1661
My Nature Walk with Reggie This Morning
Yesterday was a rainy day but this morning the sun was shining. Reggie and I had a lovely long walk. There were flowers, bees, butterflies, hoverflies and birds (which I didn't manage to photograph).
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The beauty of nature Sue! ( including your cheerful little terrier )
July 19th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
What an incentive to get out & about Sue…you & Reggie exploring together! No wonder he loves staying with you, all those country walks!
July 19th, 2023
