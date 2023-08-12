Sign up
Photo 1685
Canna
We were worried that none of our cannas had survived the very cold spell in December even though they were overwintered in the garage like they always are. A few did survive, however, and this is one of them.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5666
photos
64
followers
52
following
462% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
13th August 2023 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
canna
