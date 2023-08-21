Sign up
Photo 1694
Freya's New Passport Photo
My beautiful granddaughter, Freya, needs a new passport. Her Mum (my daughter Niki) sent me this photo. It's hard to believe Freya is only 12, I think she looks older.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Such a beautiful capture. Fav
August 21st, 2023
