Freya's New Passport Photo by susiemc
Photo 1694

Freya's New Passport Photo

My beautiful granddaughter, Freya, needs a new passport. Her Mum (my daughter Niki) sent me this photo. It's hard to believe Freya is only 12, I think she looks older.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Lis Lapthorn ace
Such a beautiful capture. Fav
August 21st, 2023  
