Pomegranate Flowers by susiemc
Photo 1695

Pomegranate Flowers

The UK isn't known for it's pomegranates but we bought a tiny little seedling from a plant fair a few years ago. We've always enjoyed the foliage but this year it has produced flowers! I've never seen pomegranate flowers before. Given that's it's already the second half of August I don't think i can expect a juicy ripe pomegranate but the flowers are interesting if a bit small. I did do a bit of research and it seems there are two kinds of pomegranate plants, one of them produces flowers and then fruit, the other produces flowers but no fruit. I wonder which one we have 😂.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Photo Details

