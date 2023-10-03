Previous
Unusual Cosmos Flower by susiemc
Unusual Cosmos Flower

I took this photo at the same time as the ones I took for yesterday's collage but didn't use it. I thought it was interesting and quite pretty so I used it today.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Sue Cooper

Michelle
Very unusual but beautiful
October 3rd, 2023  
