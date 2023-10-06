Sign up
Photo 1740
The Beach at Buddleigh Salterton (and a herring gull)
This was taken when we were in Devon. We were doing a walk along the coast path having left the car in a car park behind the beach. It was a very misty day but warm.
6th October 2023
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
bird
,
view
,
devon
,
herring gull
,
buddleigh salterton
