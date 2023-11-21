Sign up
Photo 1786
The St David's Shopping Centre, Cardiff
I took this when I was in Cardiff recently. I didn't want to post Christmas lights until December but I had a gap which I needed to fill.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5777
photos
66
followers
52
following
490% complete
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
17th November 2023 2:46pm
Tags
christmas lights
,
cardiff
,
st david's centre
Ian George
ace
Quite spectacular.
November 26th, 2023
