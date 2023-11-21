Previous
The St David's Shopping Centre, Cardiff by susiemc
The St David's Shopping Centre, Cardiff

I took this when I was in Cardiff recently. I didn't want to post Christmas lights until December but I had a gap which I needed to fill.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Ian George ace
Quite spectacular.
November 26th, 2023  
