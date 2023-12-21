Previous
My Last Christmas Task by susiemc
My Last Christmas Task

Today I iced these two Christmas cakes. I kept it simple this year. We're taking them with us when we go to Sussex on Saturday. One is for Martha and Rosie, the other is for Paul and Vio. The others don't particularly like Christmas cake.
Sue Cooper

Heather ace
Well done, Sue! They look wonderful!
December 21st, 2023  
xbm ace
Have a good Christmas and don’t eat too much of that cake!
December 21st, 2023  
