Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1816
My Last Christmas Task
Today I iced these two Christmas cakes. I kept it simple this year. We're taking them with us when we go to Sussex on Saturday. One is for Martha and Rosie, the other is for Paul and Vio. The others don't particularly like Christmas cake.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5807
photos
65
followers
53
following
497% complete
View this month »
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
21st December 2023 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
cake
,
baking
,
christmas cake
Heather
ace
Well done, Sue! They look wonderful!
December 21st, 2023
xbm
ace
Have a good Christmas and don’t eat too much of that cake!
December 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close