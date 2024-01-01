Previous
1st January Garden Snapshot by susiemc
Photo 1825

1st January Garden Snapshot

From inside the house the garden looks very dreary and uninteresting but when I went outside with my camera I was surprised at just how much interest there was.

A Happy and Healthy New Year to you All
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Michelle
Happy New Year Sue - lovely collage, I was surprised at just how many things are blooming into life in the garden, they seem very early!
January 1st, 2024  
