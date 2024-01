Niamh

This is my granddaughter Niamh with the gift we bought her for Christmas. It's a flower shop. It's a bit like lego but a different brand. Niamh is good at this sort of thing, she followed the instructions and built it herself.

I'm a bit desperate for photos at the moment. The weather is very cold and dull and I haven't been anywhere so I was pleased when my son, Christopher, sent this.