On Our Arrival Home by susiemc
Photo 1869

On Our Arrival Home

When we arrived home from our few days away I could see this gorgeous amaryllis through the kitchen window as we approached the house. What a welcome!
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
512% complete

Heather ace
Just stunning, Sue! Love those full red petals! Perfect for Valentine's Day, too! Fav
February 14th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
You must have left it well watered & so good to come home to. Fabulous red bloom.
February 14th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
now that is a treat!
February 14th, 2024  
