Previous
Photo 1869
On Our Arrival Home
When we arrived home from our few days away I could see this gorgeous amaryllis through the kitchen window as we approached the house. What a welcome!
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
3
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5864
photos
65
followers
52
following
512% complete
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
11th February 2024 3:38pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
plant
,
bulb
,
flower
,
amaryllis
Heather
ace
Just stunning, Sue! Love those full red petals! Perfect for Valentine's Day, too! Fav
February 14th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
You must have left it well watered & so good to come home to. Fabulous red bloom.
February 14th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
now that is a treat!
February 14th, 2024
