Photo 1880
Jetfire
Despite the relentless rain the garden is suddenly full of daffodils. This variety is called jetfire.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
2
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
23rd February 2024 3:27pm
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
daffodils
,
garden
,
spring.
,
jetfire
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh they are sweet
February 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet!
February 23rd, 2024
