Peony by susiemc
Photo 1963

Peony

This was taken a couple of weeks ago before our busy spell (I'm still catching up). Unfortunately this particular peony is past it's best now so I'm glad I took this picture when I did.

When I go through busy spells and stop posting for a while I do try and continue to take photos for when life calms down and I have time to catch up.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous!
June 6th, 2024  
