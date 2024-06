The Church of St John The Baptist, Stokesay

Yesterday I posted a collage of Stokesay Castle. This delightful little church is right next to the castle.

It's a simple church consisting if a nave and chancel with a tower at the west end. In it's oldest parts, notably it's Norman south door, t pre-dates the castle but it was largely rebuilt after damage done during the civil war (1642 - 1651)