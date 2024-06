1st June Garden Snapshot

Today is the first day of meteorological summer. The day started off well with lovely warm early morning sunshine which is when I took these photos. As the day progressed the sun disappeared and it became cloudy and quite cool. Not exactly my idea of summer but at least it hasn't rained.

We've had guests, a couple of trips away and that together with life in general, I've been a bit absent from 365 and I've got very behind. I will gradually catch up. It's good to be back.