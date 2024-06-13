Sign up
Photo 1981
Charlotte
I've seen some of my family recently so I apologise for all the family photos. This is a rare one of Charlotte smiling so I particularly wanted to post it. It was taken in the Judges Lodgings Museum when Charlotte and her family were here.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5987
photos
64
followers
48
following
543% complete
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
Tags
family
,
charlotte
,
granddaughter
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a lovely photo of her.
June 15th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
What a bonny girl she is! So grown up now. I’m a bit the same with family photos too at the moment!
June 15th, 2024
