Photo 1983
Lilies
These are in a pot just outside the front door and they're just gorgeous. Needless to say it was raining this morning when I took the photo, as you can see,
15th June 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
15th June 2024 10:34am
Tags
flowers
garden
lilies
Carole Sandford
ace
Ooh so beautiful!
June 15th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Love the two colour tones.
June 15th, 2024
