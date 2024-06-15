Previous
Lilies by susiemc
Photo 1983

Lilies

These are in a pot just outside the front door and they're just gorgeous. Needless to say it was raining this morning when I took the photo, as you can see,
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Carole Sandford
Ooh so beautiful!
June 15th, 2024  
Pat Knowles
Love the two colour tones.
June 15th, 2024  
