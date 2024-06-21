Sign up
Photo 1995
Day 1 Year 12 The Cloister Garden, Aberglasney
The cloisters are on three sides of the garden , the mansion is on the fourth side. Yesterday's post was taken inside the cloisters on the left of the photo (opposite the mansion)
The cloisters have no religious connection, they're just a whim of the owner at the time.
There are steps up to a walkway along the top of the cloisters.
21st June 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
aberglasney
,
cloister garden
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely simple garden !
June 21st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely composition / 12 years on 365 is sooo impressive
June 21st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
A beautiful garden
June 21st, 2024
