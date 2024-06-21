Day 1 Year 12 The Cloister Garden, Aberglasney

The cloisters are on three sides of the garden , the mansion is on the fourth side. Yesterday's post was taken inside the cloisters on the left of the photo (opposite the mansion)



The cloisters have no religious connection, they're just a whim of the owner at the time.



There are steps up to a walkway along the top of the cloisters.