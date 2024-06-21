Previous
Day 1 Year 12 The Cloister Garden, Aberglasney by susiemc
Photo 1995

Day 1 Year 12 The Cloister Garden, Aberglasney

The cloisters are on three sides of the garden , the mansion is on the fourth side. Yesterday's post was taken inside the cloisters on the left of the photo (opposite the mansion)

The cloisters have no religious connection, they're just a whim of the owner at the time.

There are steps up to a walkway along the top of the cloisters.
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely simple garden !
June 21st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely composition / 12 years on 365 is sooo impressive
June 21st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
A beautiful garden
June 21st, 2024  
