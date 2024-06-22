Previous
Roses at Aberglasney by susiemc
Photo 1997

Roses at Aberglasney

These roses were in the rose garden, above me on a walkway. I would have liked a photo of the covered walkway, covered with roses that is, but there were too many people. I settled on this close-up.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Sue Cooper

