The First Pink Pond Lily by susiemc
Photo 1999

The First Pink Pond Lily

I love it when the pond lilies start to flower. This one is especially lovely partly because of it's gorgeous pink colour but also because of it's dark red leaves.
It also has a back story, as do many of our plants. When my daughter Niki moved into their current house, about the same time as we moved into ours, they had a beautiful pond in the garden. At first they were excited to have it but then it became a bit of a problem, first with their dogs and then with a baby (Hettie). They decided to fill it in (it's now a lovely outdoor seating area) and we brought the fish and the plants back here to our very new pond. The lily has done particularly well and the fish breed like crazy every year 🤦‍♀️.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
547% complete

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
That is lovely. I liIke the burgundy lily pads too.
June 23rd, 2024  
