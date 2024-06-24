Previous
And the Next Day................ by susiemc
And the Next Day................

..........there's a yellow one!

It's astonishing how the flowers of pond lilies just seem to appear overnight.
Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Sue Cooper
Michelle
Beautiful colour, I've not seen a yellow one before
June 24th, 2024  
Rosie Kind ace
Beautiful
June 24th, 2024  
Heather ace
That's a beauty, Sue! Such delicate yellows! Fav
June 24th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful flower!
June 24th, 2024  
