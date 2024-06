A Walk Along the Canal with Tilly and Nicola

It was very hot today, perhaps not by some people's standards ( it was 27 degrees C) but we've gone straight from cold to hot without anything in between to help us acclimatise. Thankfully there was a lot of shade along the canal towpath and I drank lots of water but even so I think I overheated. I'm not feeling great this evening so I'm not going to do any commenting tonight. (It didn't help that I needed to water my vegetables when I got home, they were desperate).