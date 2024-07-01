Previous
1st July Garden Snapshot by susiemc
1st July Garden Snapshot

A cold, dull day but plenty of colour in the garden.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
Dorothy ace
You have the perfect climate for all these gorgeous flowers! What a joy these are! Fave
July 1st, 2024  
Michelle
So many beautiful flowers
July 1st, 2024  
