Eryngium (Sea Holly) by susiemc
Eryngium (Sea Holly)

This eryngium didn't make to yesterday's collage, it was a bit overshadowed by the more colourful, more showy flowers so I thought it deserved to be posted by itself.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot - I have one still in its pot and needs to be potted out in the garden ! I find it an interesting flower !
July 2nd, 2024  
