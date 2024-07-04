Sign up
Photo 2012
On My Way to the Polling Station
I love it when this happens, it always makes me smile.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
road
,
car
,
cows
Pat Knowles
Great scene…..I’ve been behind cows like that….they won’t be rushed & folk are very obliging about it!
July 4th, 2024
Michelle
Lovely rural scene, I love it watching the sheep when they are all playing follow the leader!
July 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely rural scene - they always look so calm ( thank goodness) - Gave you extra time to consider your vote !! ha !
July 4th, 2024
