On My Way to the Polling Station by susiemc
Photo 2012

On My Way to the Polling Station

I love it when this happens, it always makes me smile.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Pat Knowles ace
Great scene…..I’ve been behind cows like that….they won’t be rushed & folk are very obliging about it!
July 4th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely rural scene, I love it watching the sheep when they are all playing follow the leader!
July 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely rural scene - they always look so calm ( thank goodness) - Gave you extra time to consider your vote !! ha !
July 4th, 2024  
