Evening Primrose by susiemc
Photo 2014

Evening Primrose

Don't you just love it when beautiful flowers like this just appear from nowhere. This one is growing at the edge of the gravel drive. I don't know how it got there but I'm not complaining.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
