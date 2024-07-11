Previous
Minsmere RSPB Reserve by susiemc
Photo 2019

Minsmere RSPB Reserve

This is taken on a hill looking out across this wild flower meadow and the reserve beyond. It was late in the afternoon and it was very calm and quiet. In the distance is Sizewell nuclear power station which seems a bit incongruous.
