Photo 2029
Look Who's Back
Reggie is back with us for his holiday while his people go away for theirs. He's so excited to be here, it's so sweet.
His mum would not be happy if she saw this photo because Reggie's not supposed to be jumping up like this but he does look cute.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6042
photos
64
followers
48
following
556% complete
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
1991
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
26th July 2024 6:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
border terrier
,
reggie
