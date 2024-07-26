Previous
Look Who's Back by susiemc
Photo 2029

Look Who's Back

Reggie is back with us for his holiday while his people go away for theirs. He's so excited to be here, it's so sweet.
His mum would not be happy if she saw this photo because Reggie's not supposed to be jumping up like this but he does look cute.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
