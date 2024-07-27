Previous
At Last! by susiemc
At Last!

I didn't think any of our echinacea had made it through the winter but thankfully I was wrong. One plant survived.

(This one's for Heather @365projectorgheatherb)
27th July 2024

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
