Part of the Garden by susiemc
Photo 2032

Part of the Garden

Chris had just cut the grass and it was neat and tidy so I took a photo. Actually, only the lawn is neat and tidy but nothing else is, that's the way we like it.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Carole Sandford
Looks lovely!
July 28th, 2024  
