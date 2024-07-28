Sign up
Photo 2032
Part of the Garden
Chris had just cut the grass and it was neat and tidy so I took a photo. Actually, only the lawn is neat and tidy but nothing else is, that's the way we like it.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
1
1
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
lawn
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks lovely!
July 28th, 2024
