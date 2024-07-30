Sign up
Previous
Photo 2036
An Uncooperative Reggie
We had a lovely walk along the canal today but Reggie really wasn't interested in having his photo taken
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6050
photos
64
followers
48
following
557% complete
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
30th July 2024 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
canal
,
reggie
,
brecon beacons national park
,
brecon and monmouth canal.
