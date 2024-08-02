Sign up
Photo 2041
This Happened Overnight!
There were some lovely nasturtiums here yesterday. This morning there were just caterpillars, munching away. Where are the bluetits when you need them? Aren't they supposed to eat caterpillars?
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
garden
,
caterpillars
,
nasturtiums
