This Happened Overnight! by susiemc
Photo 2041

This Happened Overnight!

There were some lovely nasturtiums here yesterday. This morning there were just caterpillars, munching away. Where are the bluetits when you need them? Aren't they supposed to eat caterpillars?
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
