Hydrangea Paniculata by susiemc
Hydrangea Paniculata

This is just a close-up of two of the many flowers on this shrub. We've had it for 3 or 4 years but in previous years it's been very disappointing. However, this year it's magnificent. I can't remember it's name but it's similar to Vanilla Frais.
7th August 2024

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty , they sometimes take a few years to settle down to flower and not disappoint you ! fav
August 9th, 2024  
julia ace
Looks similar to a shot I took back in February in a friends garden and it was called Sundae Fraise.. In NZ anyway. Lovely
August 9th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
It’s a fab year for the hydrangea….love the colour there.
August 9th, 2024  
