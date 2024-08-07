Sign up
Photo 2046
Hydrangea Paniculata
This is just a close-up of two of the many flowers on this shrub. We've had it for 3 or 4 years but in previous years it's been very disappointing. However, this year it's magnificent. I can't remember it's name but it's similar to Vanilla Frais.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
3
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6068
photos
64
followers
49
following
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
hydrangea
,
paniculata
,
hydrangea paniculata
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty , they sometimes take a few years to settle down to flower and not disappoint you ! fav
August 9th, 2024
julia
ace
Looks similar to a shot I took back in February in a friends garden and it was called Sundae Fraise.. In NZ anyway. Lovely
August 9th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
It’s a fab year for the hydrangea….love the colour there.
August 9th, 2024
