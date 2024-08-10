Previous
Magnolia - Black Tulip................In August!! by susiemc
Photo 2049

Magnolia - Black Tulip................In August!!

A few days ago Phil @phil_sandford posted a picture of his magno;ia producing flowers in August. This can't be right!
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Pat Knowles ace
Love these deep colour!
August 11th, 2024  
