Photo 2055
Reggie Enjoying TV
Reggie is still with us. Here he is watching a gardening programme. I think he's learning about how to prune roses.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6077
photos
62
followers
48
following
563% complete
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
Tags
dog
,
family
,
reggie
