Coffee and Scone with Grannie by susiemc
Photo 2057

Coffee and Scone with Grannie

The most important part of a day out!
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a charming capture of both of you - of course coffee and scone time is a very important time of the day !
August 21st, 2024  
