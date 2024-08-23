Previous
Victims of Storm Lilian by susiemc
Photo 2060

Victims of Storm Lilian

All these flower stems were broken after the storm. They do look nice in a vase though.
(Tomato plants are growing on the other side of the window)
23rd August 2024

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
