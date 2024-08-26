Sign up
Photo 2064
Sunflowers next to the Farm Shop
We went to our local farm shop and there was a field of sunflowers right next to where we parked the car.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6086
photos
63
followers
48
following
565% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th August 2024 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunflowers
,
farm shop
Michelle
Lovely capture of the 'happy sunflowers'
August 27th, 2024
