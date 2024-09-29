Sign up
Photo 2099
Swinging in the Wind
We still have a few giant fuchsias in the hanging baskets. I just love them. It was a windy day as you can tell from the stamens.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
2
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6126
photos
63
followers
48
following
575% complete
View this month »
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
Latest from all albums
2004
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th September 2024 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
fuchsia
,
hanging basket
,
giant fuchsia
Heather
ace
This is just gorgeous, Sue! Love the colours and light! Fav
October 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous fuchsia !
October 2nd, 2024
