Swinging in the Wind by susiemc
Swinging in the Wind

We still have a few giant fuchsias in the hanging baskets. I just love them. It was a windy day as you can tell from the stamens.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Sue Cooper

Heather ace
This is just gorgeous, Sue! Love the colours and light! Fav
October 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous fuchsia !
October 2nd, 2024  
