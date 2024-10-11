Previous
Next
Autumn Colour in our Garden by susiemc
Photo 2109

Autumn Colour in our Garden

This little shrub/tree just caught my eye when I saw the afternoon sun shining on the leaves. I think it's a cercis.
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
578% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise