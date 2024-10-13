Sign up
Previous
Photo 2110
The view from where I sit at the dining table
More often than not there's a squirrel on the bird feeder.
Still quite a lot of colour even though we've had a frost already.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Taken
7th October 2024 7:36am
Tags
view
garden
