Not a lot of activity on the canal.....

I have posted a similar picture before but at a different time of year. On the right is Theatr Brycheiniog (Brecon Theatre) where we have our U3A meetings. I had to go there this morning for a committee meeting and as I walked towards the theatre I thought this looked such a calm scene. The canal boats haven't been put away for the winter just yet but it won't be long. I think they're only used on weekends now.