Photo 2128
Giant Lego Kingfisher
This was at Slimbridge WWT Reserve where I visited last week. There were a few birds and a frog in different places. They were all huge and they really were made out of normal lego bricks. I think they were just there for half term.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6156
photos
65
followers
48
following
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
Tags
lego
,
kingfisher
,
slimbridge
,
wwt
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow, that is quite the lego project, and probably easier to capture than your normal kingfisher. :)
October 30th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
@gardencat
Ha ha yes Joanne, much easier.
October 30th, 2024
