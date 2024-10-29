Previous
Giant Lego Kingfisher by susiemc
Giant Lego Kingfisher

This was at Slimbridge WWT Reserve where I visited last week. There were a few birds and a frog in different places. They were all huge and they really were made out of normal lego bricks. I think they were just there for half term.
29th October 2024

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
Sue Cooper
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, that is quite the lego project, and probably easier to capture than your normal kingfisher. :)
October 30th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
@gardencat Ha ha yes Joanne, much easier.
October 30th, 2024  
