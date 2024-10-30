Previous
Another "Better Late Than Never" by susiemc
Another "Better Late Than Never"

This is an Amarine, a cross between a Nerine and an Amaryllis. We have them in a pot by the front door. Only two of the bulbs have sent up flower spikes and this one is just opening.

I'm sorry I'm very behind with commenting, if it's any consolation I'm behind with everything at the moment 😥.
