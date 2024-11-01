Sign up
Photo 2131
1st November Garden Snapshot
It's been a very mild day for the 1st November, and dry too with no wind! It's amazing what's still flowering and what's just beginning to flower.
(Looks better on black)
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
2131
Tags
flowers
garden
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely collage!
November 1st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful selection!
November 1st, 2024
