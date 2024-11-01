Previous
1st November Garden Snapshot by susiemc
Photo 2131

1st November Garden Snapshot

It's been a very mild day for the 1st November, and dry too with no wind! It's amazing what's still flowering and what's just beginning to flower.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely collage!
November 1st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful selection!
November 1st, 2024  
