Ginkgo Biloba by susiemc
Photo 2135

Ginkgo Biloba

What an amazing colour - makes up for the grey weather we've been having - and such unusual but distinctive shaped leaves.
Another one taken in Queenswood Park a few days ago.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
crazy patterns between the angles of the branches and the leaves - great image
November 4th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
We have looked at these trees so it’s good to see them with their beautiful autumn colour! Do they grow very tall?
November 4th, 2024  
Michelle
Such a beautiful tree
November 4th, 2024  
