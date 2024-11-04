Sign up
Previous
Photo 2135
Ginkgo Biloba
What an amazing colour - makes up for the grey weather we've been having - and such unusual but distinctive shaped leaves.
Another one taken in Queenswood Park a few days ago.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6162
photos
65
followers
48
following
Tags
tree
,
ginkgo biloba
,
autumn colours
,
herefordshire
,
queenswood park
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
crazy patterns between the angles of the branches and the leaves - great image
November 4th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
We have looked at these trees so it’s good to see them with their beautiful autumn colour! Do they grow very tall?
November 4th, 2024
Michelle
Such a beautiful tree
November 4th, 2024
