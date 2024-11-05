Previous
More Autumn Colour by susiemc
More Autumn Colour

This is the last of my photos taken in Queenswood Park a few days ago. There was such a range of colours.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Lis Lapthorn
Fabulous autumn colours. Really lovely. Fav.
November 5th, 2024  
